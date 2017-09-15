Vincentians Urged to Give of their Best

A call has been made for Vincentians to do their utmost and give of their best as the government of SVG has been collecting donations to assist the people of the hurricane ravaged British Virgin Islands.

The appeals comes from Minister of Transport and Works and General Secretary of the ruling Unity Labour Party Julian Francis as he spoke on Star FM on Tuesday evening.

Francis reminded Vincentians that many countries in the past have come to this nation’s aid particularly after the trough system in 2013 and appealed to Vincentians to give of their best to ensure that a full barge leaves on Friday.

Francis also appealed to persons to cooperate with the Quarantine Officers at the port noting that focus is on canned and packaged food stuff.

Francis said persons wishing to send items to family members should ensure that their boxes are adequately labeled