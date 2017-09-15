Young Man Dies After Sustaining Chop Wounds

A young man of Sion Hill who received several chop wounds about his body this morning on Grenville Street in capital Kingstown passed away at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

The Police has identified him as 21 year old Kesroy King, a labourer of Sion Hill.

According to police, the incident occurred between 7:40 and 7:45am today, during an altercation with another person in capital city Kingstown.

King succumbed to his injuries at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.