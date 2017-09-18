RSVG Police Force Receives Donation of Motor Cars

The RSVG Police Force were on Friday presented with a donation of 5 Toyota Aygo motor cars, which according to the security body will go a long way in carrying out its’ crime fighting duties.

At the handing over ceremony, Deputy Commissioner of Police Colin John expressed gratitude to the Monspace Company Limited out of Malaysia for seeing it fit to present the RSVG Police Force with the motor vehicles, a gesture which has come at an opportune time.

ACP John further assured the donors that the vehicles will be cared for as all officers have been charged with the responsibility of operating the vehicles with due care.