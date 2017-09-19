PM Gonsalves Stresses the Importance of Following Building Codes

Outlining the efforts made by this government in the relief work offered to neighbouring Caribbean islands, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said at a press conference on Monday, that this country has a duty, to be a “good samaritan.”

Dr. Gonsalves noted that already it had donated $1 million to Antigua and Barbuda, and another million to Anguilla, while the BVI received $50-thousand US Dollars and some eight thousand pound of food and water was delivered to St. Maarten.

The Prime Minister was also pleased with the generosity shown by various business enterprises and locals and urged vincentians to open handed.

The leader of this country further stated the importance of mitigating against the natural disaster by ensuring that building codes are adhered too, as they not only save cost – but also lives.

Also advocating the need to ensure that the buildings are constructed with quality standards was Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar who described the destruction in the BVI as “overwhelming”.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves also the revealed that the passports of those particularly in the British Virgin Islands will be waived to accommodate the loss they suffered.

Minister of Economic Planning and Communication Camillo Gonsalves also echoed the need to ensure that Vincentians have their travel documents restored. He also called on persons to be prepared for any pending disasters.