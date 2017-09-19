Police Seeking Public Help to Locate Man

The police here are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 20 year old Xavier Lynch alias “Bounty” of Cemetery Hill in connection with last Friday’s incident in lower middle street which resulted in a homicide.

According to the police the subject who is a Vincentian national is to be approached with caution. He is considered dangerous.

If seen persons are asked to contact any police station or Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of crime at telephone numbers 451-2467 or 457211 extension 217 or officer in charge of CID/CRO/MCU extension 216 or 220.

Calls will be treated confidentially.