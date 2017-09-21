Camillo Expresses Concern for Vincentians Left Unemployed from Hurricane Irma

Minister of Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves has expressed concern that many Vincentians living and working in the British and U.S. Virgin Islands, have become unemployed, due to the destruction caused by Hurricane Irma.

Minister Gonsalves who was speaking at a recent media conference, thanked everyone for their generosity, and acknowledged that the assistance given to those in need, — would not be one off.

Opposition Leader, Dr. Godwin Friday said all effort must be made to assist persons in these hurricane ravaged islands, who wish to return home

The government has also been coordinating efforts to have damaged passports of Vincentians working in the Virgin Islands renewed.