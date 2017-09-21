SVG and Caricom Praised For Relief Efforts to Neighbors Devastated by Hurricanes

SVG as well as the Caribbean Community has come in for high praise in its efforts to aid its Caricom neighbors which have been devastated by hurricanes Irma and Maria.

The commendation comes from resident representative of the United Nation Development Programme (UNDP) Stephen O’Malley as he spoke at the opening of a two day workshop here on looking at the issue of financing sustainable energy applications.

O’Malley stated that he is heartened by the quick response by SVG and other Caricom countries to aid their hurricane ravaged neighbors.

Also giving praise to Vincentians for their charitable spirit in times of need was Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves who said he was amazed by the generosity of the poor and compared their spirit to the rhetoric emanating from the UN General Assembly

Giving an update on the barge which was forced to return to SVG due to the inclement weather PM Gonsalves expressed hope that it would be able to return on its journey to the BVI as quickly as possible