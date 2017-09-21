SVG Not Just Talk in Relation to Renewable Energy

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has not only been talking the talk in relation to renewable energy but also walking the walk.

That’s according to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves as he spoke at the opening of a two day regional workshop being held here at the National Insurance Services conference room.

The workshop which is looking at energy matters brings together sustainable energy project developers, financiers, government representatives and other key players in the energy and finance sectors from across the region.

Prime Minister Gonsalves stated that the science is clear on the issue of climate change pointing to mass consumption of fossil fuels being a significant factor.

Dr. Gonsalves further pointed out that SVG has become an example to the global community as a country implementing renewable energy initiatives and that larger nations need to follow SVG’s example.

Also giving remarks at the workshop’s opening was Stephen O’Malley- Resident Representative of the UNDP who stated that countries like SVG are vulnerable to the volatility of fuel prices which has an impact on their economy and considered renewable energy as important to these country’s development .

O’Malley however noted that there are some challenges in implementing renewable energy projects and considered the workshop as vital.

Also giving remarks was the Energy Finance Advisor of Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Technical Assistance (REETA) Simon Zellner who stated that the current hurricane season is evidence of climate change and called on participants to pay utmost attention to the information provided as well as seek assistance where necessary.