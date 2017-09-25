Opposition Leader Expresses Concern with the Fall Through of a Foreign Exchange Transaction Agreement to Assist Local Traffickers

Opposition Leader Dr. Godwin Friday is calling on the government to urgently address the situation where local traffickers are having difficulties getting their foreign currency, mainly Trinidad and Tobago (TT) dollars converted to EC.

Speaking on the New Times Radio program last Friday, Dr. Friday noted that the government had made an agreement through the T&T based Citizen Bank and the Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (BOSVG), to facilitate the currency exchange, which seems to not be working lately.

Noting that he had originally had concerns about the agreement the Opposition Leader urged the government to address the issue as it will affect the livelihoods of many.

Dr. Friday added that the issue needs to be sorted out not just locally but also at the Caricom level, as there needs to be a mechanism to facilitate trade within member states.