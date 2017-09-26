Medical Students from Hurricane Ravaged Islands to take up Classes Here

Over 400 medical students from islands ravaged by the recent hurricanes will take up classes here in SVG this week at various medical schools.

That’s according to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves as he spoke on WE FM’s shake up earlier today giving an update on the relief effort underway in both the BVI and in Dominica.

PM Gonsalves said the medical students from Dominica attending the All Saints University will take up studies at the institution’s branch here.

The Prime Minister further outlined that students from the St. James University in Anguilla will also be in SVG to take up classes at the local branch of the medical school.

Giving an update on the relief effort underway in Dominica and the BVI the Prime Minister said that a barge filled with supplies have reached its destinations adding that it is hoped that another shipment will soon be sent to Dominica with much needed supplies.