SVG’s Youth Challenged to Position Themselves to Take Vincy Mas to the Next Level

Concerns have been raised about the future of Vincy Mas and of passing on the torch of responsibility to the next generation.

Speaking at a symposium hosted by the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) on Saturday Chairman Ricardo Adams, said he is concerned by the lack of participation by the youth in such forums despite many efforts made to engage them and called for more to be done to attract their attention in such important forums.

Adams however expressed gratitude to those who attended noting that it is their views that would help to take Vincy Mas forward.

Also speaking at the symposium was Minister of Culture Cecil McKie who stated that it is necessary for such a symposium to be a yearly event in order to chart a way forward for Vincy Mas.