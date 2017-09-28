AIA Staff Receives Disaster Readiness Training

With air travel being a critical gateway to relief operations after natural disasters such as hurricanes, Chief Executive Officer of the Argyle International Airport (AIA), Hadley Bourne is emphasizing the need for staff to be efficient in their duties during such critical time.

Bourne who was addressing persons at the opening of a two day “Port Resiliency program” workshop at the Argyle International Airport on Wednesday, thanked the Outreach Aid to the Americas (OAA) Americas Relief Team (ART), the International Organization for Standardization (IOS) and FedEx for partnering with the AIA in the hosting of such a timely workshop.

Bourne said that although the AIA has been open for only 7 months, they must ensure that they operate at a capacity to function, particularly in times of disaster.

Country Manager of FedEx, Wendy Minors, said that the company is pleased to be a sponsor the 2 day workshop and encouraged the participants to learn as much as they can.