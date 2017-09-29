Leacock Says RSVG Police Force Must be More Practical in Tackling of Crime in this Country

Opposition member of parliament for Central Kingstown, St. Clair Leacock says the RSVG Police Force must be more practical in its analysis and tackling of crime in this country.

Leacock believes that the police are using what he terms as “semantics” while the criminals are carrying out offenses. He is also of the outlook that government minister Julian Francis was correct when he stated earlier that there are gangs perpetrating crimes in the country.

The Opposition MP further reiterated that something must be done to combat crime in the country, particularly to gun related crimes.