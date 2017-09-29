Recent Spate of Gun Violence A Result of Persons’ Criminal Activities

Minister of Transport & Works Julian Francis is defending the Government’s input, in the fight against crime in this country.

Francis who was on Star FM on Tuesday, said that the ruling Unity Labour Party (ULP) administration has increased training for officers to improve their operations.

He also stated that police officers have been equipped with the necessary tools and transportation to help them combat crime.

The government minister is of the view, that persons caught up in the recent spate of gun violence are themselves involved in criminal activities.