Adult Males Warned Against Sexual Relations With Children

Deputy Director of Marion House, Jeanie Ollivierre is making a strong appeal for adult males to refrain from having sexual relations with children.
In an interview with SVG-TV News, Ollivierre expressed concern that a number of young girls are been sexually molested in this country and warned perpetrators that they will face legal consequences for their action.
that has been going on for years and nothing has been done about it so what made you think it will happen now i grow up being molested by my caregiver who is my relative it didnt stop till i relocated to another country and from what I heard he seems to be still doing it