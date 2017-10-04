Anesthesiologist and General Surgeon join the staff at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital

The Milton Cato Memorial Hospital received a much-needed boost as two health professional joined its medical staff on Monday.

The two doctors, one an Anesthesiologist and the other a General Surgeon are here under a cooperation agreement between SVG and Cuba.

On hand to welcome the medical professionals was Minister of Health Luke Browne who said their skills will aid the hospital in performing surgeries more efficiently.

Minister Browne also took the opportunity to encourage the professionals to practice their english as much as possible and thanked the Cuban government and people in assisting SVG to take care of the medical needs of its citizens