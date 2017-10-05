Calliaqua Town Hall Building Equipped With Fastest Internet Connection

The Calliaqua Town Hall Building was opened on Tuesday October 4th and according to the speakers at the opening ceremony, the services to be provided at the building will leave an impact on Calliaqua and other surrounding areas.

Area representative of the East St. George constituency Camillo Gonsalves who also serves as Minister of Information, pointed out at Tuesday’s opening ceremony that he made a request to the National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC) to equip the building with modern fiber optic internet connection.

This according to Minister Gonsalves resulted in the newly opened facility having the fastest, most reliable internet connection when compared to other learning resources centers and schools across SVG.

Gonsalves pointed out that while other learning resource centers have one internet access point, the town hall facility has multiple access points to give greater internet access to those who will be using the facility, especially the youth.