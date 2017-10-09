Buccament Bay Resort to be Reopened Early Next Year

The Buccament Bay Resort is expected to be reopened early next year.

The announcement was made by Minister of Tourism Sports and Culture Cecil Mckie in parliament Thursday.

Mckie stated that the five star resort is of great importance to the tourism landscape of SVG and one which has proven itself capable of attracting visitors to these shores.

Minister Mckie told parliament that the resort’s closure dealt a blow to the country’s tourism sector, however plans are being put in place to have it reopened by early 2018.

Giving an update on the Mt Wynne/Peters Hope project; Minister Mckie said preparation work has been ongoing and highlighted what the finished product is expected to feature.

The tourism minister further outlined that the Mt Wynne/Peters Hope project is expected to boost SVG’s room capacity and took the opportunity to tell investors that SVG is open for business.