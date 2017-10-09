Government to Continue to Make Lands Available to People of SVG

Minister of Housing Informal Settlements, Land and Surveys Montgomery Daniel told parliament on Thursday that his government will continue to make lands available to the people of SVG thus creating an opportunity to improve their lives.

Responding to a question in parliament on the availability of lands particularly on Bequia, Minister Daniel stated that over the years the government has made many lots of lands available to the people on Bequia at an affordable price

Minister Daniel took the opportunity to speak on work which the Ministry of Housing will be engaged in as well as highlight areas where lands are still available on Bequia

The Housing and Lands Minister also highlighted the difference between lands sold by the National Properties at market value and those sold by the central government.