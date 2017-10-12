Burglar Shot and Killed by RSVG Police

Suspected burglar Leon Samuel a resident of New Montrose was reportedly shot and killed on Tuesday afternoon by members of the RSVG Police Force in the Cane Garden area.

Reports reaching SVG-TV are that the police were responding to a burglary in the upscale East Kingstown community, where they discovered Samuel and another suspect Kirk Williams.

Further information received are that the men were ordered to leave the house, but Samuel refused to comply with the officers, and instead attacked them with a blunt instrument.

Samuel received a gunshot wound and was rushed to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The other suspect Kirk Williams is in police custody.