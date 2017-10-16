Police Offering $20 Thousand Dollars For Information in Diamond Shooting

The police are offering a reward of $20-thousand EC dollars for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons who were responsible for the shooting of eight persons.

Reports are that on Saturday 14th October 2017, at around 9pm, three masked men exited a vehicle and shot at a shop with patrons.

Official reports are that 8 persons were victims of gunshots, while several other persons sustained injuries about their bodies.

The gunshot victims are: 30-year old Gregory Abraham, 25-year old Kerime Benjamin, 42-year old Kenneth Barzie, 37-year old Andrew Layne, 39-year old Kaymanie Richards, 52-year old Kerwin John, 62-year old Fitzroy Iris, all residents Diamond.

While the youngest victim was, 18-year Michael Richards of Calliaqua

They are all patients at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

The police are also investigating another shooting at Paul’s Avenue, where Jawanza Frazer, was shot several times about his body on Sunday 15th October 2017.