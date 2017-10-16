Somalia struggles to cope with aftermath of blast

Somali health workers are struggling to identify and treat the victims of the country’s deadliest attack.

A truck bomb blast on saturday in mogadishu, the capital of somalia, killed at least 276 people, and injured more than 300.

Dozens are officially missing, and that number could be closer to 100 people.

The death toll is expected to rise, with people believed to be buried in the rubble of destroyed buildings.

Rescuers need extra support because the city’s tools cannot move the amount of rubble.

Officials are still collecting information from hospitals and relatives of victims.

turkey has responded to a government request for international help as some of somalia’s hospitals cannot treat patients with complicated injuries.