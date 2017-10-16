Trinidad and Tobago Launch 2017/2018 Cruise Ship Season

Trinidad & Tobago’s Minister of Tourism, Shamfa Cudjoe, has officially launched Trinidad and Tobago’s 2017/2018 cruise ship season in fine style.

She told guests and stakeholders at the Port of Spain Cruise Ship complex on Sunday, that for the period January to June 2017, Caribbean cruise arrivals stood at $15.3 million, or a four percent increase on the corresponding period of 2016.

She said this represented the largest number of cruise passengers in the region at this time of year.

The Trinidad Tourism Minister added that for the 2017-2018 cruise season, T&T was originally scheduled to receive 47 calls.

23 calls with a passenger count of close to 70-thousand persons in Trinidad.

And 24 calls in tobago with a passenger count of over 75-thousand.

However, in the aftermath of the recent hurricanes in the region, Trinidad and Tobago is expected to receive an additional 24 calls.