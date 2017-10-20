Increase in Cruise Arrivals Inevitable According to CEO of SVG Tourism Authority

CEO of the SVG Tourism Authority Glen Beache says St.vincent and the Grenadines was poised to have a good 2017/2018 cruise ship season regardless of what took place in the neighboring islands from the passage of the recent hurricanes.

At a media conference on Thursday discussing issues in relation to the tourism industry, Beache said this tourist season is expected to be a big one for SVG.

Beache added that the increase in visitors presents an opportunity for Vincentians and tourism stakeholders to lift their game and deliver quality service.

Minister of Tourism Sports and Culture Cecil Mckie said the first cruise ship of the season will be arriving here on the 26th and will be one of 300. He added that work is expected to commence at the cruise ship terminal to accommodate increased arrivals and larger ships