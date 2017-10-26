Driver & Students Counting Lucky Stars Following Accident

Several students and the driver of a government owned school bus are counting their lucky stars after an accident Wednesday morning in the Sandy Bay area.

According to reports reaching SVG-TV News, the brakes of the bus failed coming down a steep slope in the Sion Hill area of Sandy Bay and came to a stop at the bottom of the hill after hitting a tree. The bus was at the time transporting students from the Fancy area to school.

Reports are that several of the students onboard received minor injuries. Some were treated at the nearby health center at Sandy Bay while others were taken to the Georgetown Hospital for further observation.

This is the second time that the said bus was involved in an accident. In June of this year it collided with a vehicle belonging to the Central Water and Sewerage Authority (CWSA) in the Orange Hill area.