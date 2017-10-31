RSVG Police Seeking Assistance in Locating Kesron “DJ Crizmo” Jacobs

The RSVG Police Force is carrying out an investigation in connection with a report of unlawful sexual intercourse which occurred on October 9th, 2017 and is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Kesron Jacobs better known as DJ Crizmo.

The vincentian national is to be approached with caution. If seen persons are asked to contact any police station or Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of crime at telephone numbers (784) 451-2467 or (784) 457-1211 extension 217 or the officer in charge of CID/CRO/MCU at (784) 456-1810 or extension 216, 220. Calls they say, will be treated confidentially.