CED Embarks on New Initiative Geared at Developing Innovation Culture among Young People

The Centre for Enterprise Development Inc. (CED) has embarked on a new initiative geared at developing a culture of innovation among young people in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The CED will later this month officially launch the Entrepreneurship & Innovation Club, in collaboration with the SVG Community College.

The Club will specifically target students at the College who have an enterprising spirit or idea, along with those who are already engaged in business activities. It will seek to exploit the synergies generated when the students get together, transform ideas, innovation and invention into commercial business opportunities, and develop a community that nurtures entrepreneurship and innovation.

According to General Manager, Felix Lewis, members of this Club will benefit from a wide range of programmes, including mentorship, technical advice, coaching, counseling and development support, business incubation, ideation processes and concept development and debt financing.

There will also be networking systems and events, research and development support, training, developing pitching skills and brain storming sessions.

Students at the College are being urged to apply for membership. Application forms are now available from staff at the SVGCC in Villa and Arnos Vale.

The Club is expected to be launched on Friday, November 17th.