Government Dependent on Nation’s Human Resources to Develop SVG in the Future

Parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Education, Deborah Charles said there is a dependency by the government on the nation’s human resources to ensure that SVG becomes even more developed in the future.

Speaking at the recent handing over ceremony of 500 dollar to successful students in the 2017 CSEC, CAPE and Associate degree examinations Charles said the journey for the students is far from over pointing out that the government through the various incentives to reward students for their performance expects them to do their best in the future to contribute to national development.

Quoting the great Martin Luther King, Charles further encouraged the awardees to always push to achieve greatness.