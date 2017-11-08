Heavy Rainfall Reason for Road Infrastructure Damage

Minister of Transport and Works, Julian Francis told parliament on Tuesday, that heavy rainfall has generally been one of the factors that has retarded the progress of road infrastructure in the country and that his government is doing what it can to remedy the situation in some of the areas that have been damaged.

The minister explained that two temporary “bailey bridges” will be mounted in north leeward and apologized for some inconvenience that will be caused as the work takes place.

The transport and works minister outlined that the soil is very saturated and although there have been damage to some roads locally in recent times because of the weather condition, this country has also been assisting neighbouring countries, such as Dominica which is in the process of rebuilding from the damage sustained by Hurricane Maria.