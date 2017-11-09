Sandy Bay Cemetery Restoration Being Treated as a Matter of Urgency

The restoration of the Sandy Bay, London Cemetery is being treated as a matter of urgency.

That’s according to Minister of Health & the Environment, Luke Browne, as he responded to a question in parliament on Tuesday posed by opposition MP for the Southern Grenadines, Terrance Ollivierre.

Minister Browne said that already, a team has been procured to advise and begin work to ensure that the requisite matters pertaining to the removal and re-burial of the deceased are carried out properly.

The Health & Environment Minister said a temporary burial site will be provided, while restorative work will be carried out on the existing cemetery, which was damaged by heavy rains on November 29th 2016.