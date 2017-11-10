Buddy Gutter Residents Charged with Arson and Attempted Murder

Calvert Charles and Gailene Farrell both of “Buddy Gutter” in the Lowmans Bay community have been arrested on two separate charges of attempted murder and arson.

It is reported that on November 1st 2017 the duo set on fire a wall and timber dwelling house, valued at 10-thousand dollars, and owned by 53 year old Edward Durrant of the same address.

The house was completely destroyed along with its contents.

It was also reported that when Durrant made way to escape from the burning house, both Charles and Farell inflicted cutlass wound upon his body which resulted in serious injuries.

Charles and Farrell were escorted to the serious offences court on Thursday, before Chief Magistrate Rechanne Browne, facing the indictable charges to which they were not allowed to plea.

Prosecutor Adolphus Delpesche did not object to bail which was allowed in the sum of 30-thousand dollars each, with one surety. They were ordered to surrender all travel documents to the court, to report to the Questelles Police Station on Mondays before 6am to 6pm and not to leave the state without the express permission of the court.

The matter was adjourned to February 6th 2018 when the preliminary inquiry is expected to begin.