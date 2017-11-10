House of Assembly Speaker Highlights Importance of Adequately Structuring Questions for Parliament

Speaker of the House of Assembly, Jomo Thomas, has highlighted the importance of adequately structuring questions for parliament, in a way that does not violate the rules of the house.

On Tuesday, Member of Parliament for West Kingstown, Daniel Cummings, posed a question to Minister of Health, Luke Browne, in reference to a number of deaths at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital under circumstances which he described as “bewildering”.

He further questioned if the matters were being investigated?

The question did not sit well with Minister of Health, Luke Browne, who accused the opposition mp of “taking cheap shots”, noting that there is patient confidentiality in such matters, which prevents him from divulging certain information.

Minister Browne further pointed out that if negligence was found by the hospital, in certain cases, there is recourse under the law.

Cummings challenged the Health Minister’s statements that he was being dishonourable in his line of questioning, and called on the Speaker to address the matter.

The Speaker then insisted that the Minister of Health, retract his statement as he was imputing improper motive by the opposition mp. He however noted that the opposition Member of Parliament for West Kingstown was in fact in violation of section 20 of the House Rules.