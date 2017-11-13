PM Gonsalves names Camillo as new Minister of Finance

In a surprise cabinet reshuffle which took effect on Friday November 10th, 2017, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has set aside from the portfolio as Minister of Finance, which he held since his Unity Labour Party administration came to office in 2001.

The portfolio of Minister of Finance now rests with Camillo Gonsalves, who will maintain his ministerial responsibilities for Economic Planning and Sustainable Development.

Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar now has the additional responsibilities for Industry, Labour and the Bureau of Standards.

Minister of Transport and Works, Urban Development and Local Government, Senator Julian Francis will take on the further responsibility of Postal Services.

Minister of Education, Reconciliation and Ecclesiastical Affairs St.Clair Jimmy Prince will take on the added responsibility for Information, to include the Agency for Public Information and the National Broadcasting Corporation.

Prime Minister Gonsalves will continue as Minister of National Security, Air and Sea Port Development, Immigration and Legal Affairs.

The Prime Minister is expected to outline further details of his cabinet reshuffle and other national issues at a media conference on Monday November 13th.