Janelle Adams Appointed as Minister Council to High Council in UK

This country has appointed as Minister Council to the High Commission in the UK, 32-year old Janelle Adams.

This was the announcement made by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves at a media conference on Monday, where he outlined aspects of his succession planning which he has been executing in recent times.

Dr. Gonsalves said that there have been several new appointments in the Ministries of Finance, Mobilization, Customs and Foreign Affairs among other areas.

He said, this is his ruling Unity Labour Party (ULP)’s way of ensuring that the best minds are injected into the civil service.

The Prime Minister said that although it is frowned upon, when he gives persons in the civil service a chance to travel and be trained, it is however part of the process of being ready for selection by the public service commission.