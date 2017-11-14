PM Refuting Claims of Rift in ULP

Refuting claims that there is a rift between newly appointed Finance Minister Camillo Gonsalves and Labour Minister Saboto Caesar, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, said that his ruling Unity Labour Party (ULP), operates like a family, with a sense of social democracy.

He said unlike other local political parties as well others he has studied outside of this country, the importance of good succession planning is a necessary trait for survival.

He described the opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) as being eager for political power and lacking focus.

Dr. Gonsalves chided those who want to antagonize discord between Minister Saboto Caesar and Camillo Gonsalves. The prime minister said both ministers should be celebrated for being outstanding as they have never failed at tasks given to them.