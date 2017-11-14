SVG to Benefit from Cattle Embryo Donation

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is expected to benefit from the donation of fifteen cattle embryos from Eastside Farms Inc., Prince Edward Island, Canada.

The embryos are expected to enhance the genetic stock of the local cattle population. According to the Ministry of Agriculture’s Communication Unit, the donation came as a result of a relationship developed with the owners of Eastside Farms Inc. During a visit to Prince Edward Island earlier this year by Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar.

Meanwhile cattle farmers were expected to benefit from another purchase and shipment of 100 heads of cattle to Grenada on Saturday 11th November 2017.

These developments according to the Communication Unit form part of the ministry’s strategic priorities, “to commercialize the livestock sector.”