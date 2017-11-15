PM Gonsalves Denies Watching SVG-TV News, Claims Broadcast NDP Biased

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has recently voiced the complaint that various news outlets including SVG-TV News continue to provide unbalanced coverage on matters of consequence within SVG.

Dr. Gonsalves made his feelings known, during his most recent press conference at Cabinet Room, following a question from SVG-TV News reporter Sheron Garraway, on salaries for graduate teachers.

The Prime Minister said that while he has “high respect” for Garraway as an independent journalist, he has refrained from viewing SVG-TV News since February 2016, as “in his view,” SVG Television News was partial towards the opposition New Democratic Party (NDP).

Dr. Gonsalves indicated that that he has the “highest regard for the owners and workers” at the 37 year old broadcasting entity, he however cannot say if since his last viewing in 2016, the newscast has become more balanced in its coverage .

Garraway in her response to PM Gonsalves indicated that while she would always maintain the highest respect for the PM, she would continue to ask of him those questions which she considered required answers in the interest of the public.

PM Gonsalves said that he would maintain the freedom to view whatever he wants and he was not inclined to tune into what he termed “NDP at news”.