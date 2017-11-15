Steel Expressions Promise to Continue Trend of Delivering Excellent Performances

Steel Expressions 2017 will continue its trend in delivering excellent performances to patrons.

This assurance comes from Executive Producer of Steel Expressions International, Rodney Small as he spoke at the launch of this year’s production on monday.

Small said the public’s support of Steel Expressions has steadily increased, adding that the organizing committee will continue its trend in working with charitable organizations to help vincentians in need.

Small assured the public that this year will see more outstanding performances and highlighted what patrons can expect.

Meanwhile president of the SVG Medical Association, Dr. Rosalind Ambrose said she is elated to work along with the steel expressions organizing committee in raising awareness about cancer and how it can also affect children.