Lawyer Kay Bacchus-Baptiste Appointed as NDP Senator

The opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) on Monday announced the appointment of Lawyer Kay Bacchus-Baptiste as Senator, who will take up her seat in Parliament at the next sitting.

Bacchus-Baptiste is expected to contest the West St. George seat, for the NDP, at the next general election.

The attorney has taken over from Senator Dr. Julian “Jules” Ferdinand who recused himself from competitive politics, citing work commitments out of state.

In an interview with SVG-TV News, Bacchus-Baptiste said that she is elated by her appointment and that she sees it as another opportunity to do more for the nation’s people.