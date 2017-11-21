Two Arrested and Charged following EC $2Million Drug Bust in Bequia

A drug bust of a quantity of cocaine carrying a street value of two million EC dollars was made on the Grenadine island of Bequia last Wednesday.

Oldo Osborne and Sharry Ollivierre were then arrested and charged with three offences including possession of a drug with intent to supply, for the purpose of trafficking, and conspiracy between November 13th and 15th, 2017.

They both appeared at the serious offence court on Monday and were not allowed to plea to the offences which were laid indictable.

Court Prosecutor Adolphus Delpesche did not object to their bail which was allowed in the sum of 200-thousand dollars each with one surety. They were asked to surrender all travel documents to the court and to report to the Port Elizabeth Police Station on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 6am and 6pm and not to leave the country without the expressed permission of the court.

The Preliminary inquiry has been set for January 29th 2018.