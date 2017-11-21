Water Important to Nutrition and Food Security

One cannot talk about nutrition and food security and omit discussions on access to clean water.

That’s according to the National Correspondent of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Dr. Colleen Phillips as she gave remarks at a stakeholders workshop on Friday geared towards implementing several actions of the zero hunger initiative.

Dr. Phillips said that many tend to forget the critical role water plays in ensuring food security.

The FAO representative further added that whilst millions suffer from a lack of access to food, the numbers in relation to obesity is equally staggering and called for a system to ensure access to both food and knowledge on healthy eating.

Also speaking at the ceremony was Agricultural Planning Officer, Debbie Daniel said agriculture is a crucial element in the sustainability of any nation.