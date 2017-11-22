Concern Arises over Findings on SVG Children

There is concern that just about 57% of fifth formers here are performing at their level.

That’s according to the findings of a research conducted here by the University of the West Indies Cave Hill and UNICEF as part of a children study throughout the 7 member states of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).

According to Dr. Verna Knights of the School of Education Cave Hill Campus, the research is also being conducted in association with the Ministry of Education and is part of a global UNICEF initiative to investigate “out of school children and how they are excluded”.

Dr. Knights shared that data revealed that many of the problems throughout the OECS starts at the kindergarten level, where children do not have a grasp of the fundamentals.

She noted that in the OECS 33% of students at the secondary level and 17% at the primary level are experiencing difficulty learning.

The UWI professor underpinned aspects such as poverty and poor participation of boys in schools among the issues that affect learning, not only in this country but throughout the OECS.