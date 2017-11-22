Lawyer Parnel Cambell Issues Property Advice to Owners

Vincentians desirous of purchasing property have been advised to ensure that they receive a proper land survey in order to avoid serious issues in the future.

The advice comes from Queen’s Counsel Parnel Campbell as he spoke on his Law and You program on Monday evening.

Campbell stated that today many persons wish to have their properties fenced noting that a land survey would alleviate possible issues.

Campbell also advised persons to ensure that the taxes on the land one wishes to purchase is up to date.

The veteran lawyer added that it is crucial that persons ensure that the person selling the property has the legal right to do so.