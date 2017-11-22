SVG Observes Universal Children’s Day

The youth must be empowered with the necessary skills to become well rounded productive citizens.

That’s according to Senior Education Officer for Early Childhood Education, Gwennette Cambridge in commemoration of Universal Children’s Day observed globally on Monday November 21st, 2017.

Cambridge said the day presented an opportunity to discover how precious children are

Cambridge further stated that children must be empowered to become productive citizens and called on parents to play a role in properly molding their children.

The senior education officer took the opportunity to encourage all to ensure that children see and seek the positive things of life.