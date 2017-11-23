Teachers Encouraged to Embrace all Students and not just Quick Learners

Teachers here are being cautioned that their attitude towards students who are struggling, could affect learning.

The advice came from Dr. Verna Knights of the School of Education Cave Hill campus in an interview with SVG-TV News. Knights was one of the facilitators of a two day workshop for educators funded by UNICEF.

The seminar was part of a study on “out of school children” throughout the 7 member states of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).

According to Dr. Knights, data showed that besides parents’ lack of focus on their children’s learning, a teacher’s attitude, can significantly impact the ability of a student to grasp information.

Dr. Knights again reinforced the importance of engaging all students, and not just the quick learners.