ULP Constant Refreshing and Unified Front Key to Election Victory, According to Senator Julian Francis

General Secretary of the ruling Unity Labour Party (ULP) Senator Julian Francis is of the view that the party’s strategic refreshes will catapult it to win the 2020 general elections for a fifth term.

Francis who was on Star FM Tuesday night, said the ULP constantly “renews” itself and its candidates, as a means of ensuring good succession planning.

Senator Francis said that their calculated approach to politics ensures that the party remains attractive to youthful voters and that unlike the opposition New Democratic Party (NDP), their quarrels are not public.

The ULP general secretary admitted that like any other organization, there would be internal disagreements in the party, but they would always have a unified front.