Calliaqua Anglican Primary School Hosts Science Fair for Students

Giving students the opportunity to explore scientific methods as well as showcase their own scientific ideas and innovation, the principal and staff of the Calliaqua Anglican Primary School hosted a science fair earlier this week at the school grounds.

Science Coordinator at the school Candice Trotman noted that the event gave students the opportunity to put their projects on display as the school aims to enter into the National School’s Science Fair.

With over 64 projects on showcase, Trotman expressed hope to have even more projects presented at next year’s event.