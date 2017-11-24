Recent Cruise Ship Terminal Protests Aimed at Killing Cruise Tourism

General Secretary of the ruling Unity Labour Party (ULP) Julian Francis believes that the recent protest at the cruise ship terminal, by some opposition activists is aimed at killing cruise tourism.

Francis who was speaking on Star FM on Tuesday evening, said the opposition New Democratic Party (NDP), can not disassociate itself from the protest, as two of the protesters are what he termed “main spokespersons” for the party.

Francis said that the cruise season which runs from November to April has just begun, and the NDP, which calls on government to do more to bring in visitors, is connected to protesters who are trying to hinder tourism.