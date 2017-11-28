Murder in Canouan Brings Homicide Count to 40

Police here are investigating the stabbing death of a young man of Edinboro on the grenadine island of Canouan on Sunday afternoon, November 26th, 2017.

According to reports the 28 year old known as “Piper” was among a group of friends drinking when an argument broke out with him and another young man.

“Piper” reportedly struck his colleague on the left side of his head with a bottle who in turn stabbed him to the left side of his neck and rib

“Piper” reportedly died on arrival at the Canouan Health Centre. His death brings the country’s homicide count to 40 for the year thus far.