National Adoption Committee Concerned over Adoption Advertisement

The ministry responsible for family and gender affairs along with the adoption committee in a media statement condemned an advertisement published in the Vincentian Newspaper dated Friday 24th November, 2017 for a “private attorney assisted adoption”.

The minister said such advertisement is no way under the guidance of the ministry or the national adoption committee.

The statement further noted that the child (care and adoption) act 2010 part xvi clearly states in section 132 subsection 1 that: a person shall not: (a) place or arrange the placement of a child for the purposes of adoption; or (b) receive a child in his or her home for the purpose of adoption unless the child has been placed by the adoption committee pursuant of this act. ,

With section 133 subsection 1 noting that: a person shall not publish or cause to be published in any form or by any means an advertisement dealing with the placement of a child for adoption.

Both offenses according to the ministry’s statement are liable on summary conviction to a fine not exceeding ten thousand dollars or to a term of imprisonment not exceeding six months.

The ministry is asking the public to be vigilant and to report to the police anyone in such activity.